DGS Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.02.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

