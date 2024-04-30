MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.39 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $30.39 million and approximately $299.30 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

