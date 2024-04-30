Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.98. 1,224,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,751,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

