JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $52.71. Approximately 933,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,728,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.