JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $52.71. Approximately 933,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,728,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

