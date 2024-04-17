Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.3 %
QQQE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 220,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19.
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
