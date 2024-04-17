Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.5 %

CP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

