TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. 13,053,252 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

