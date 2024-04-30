Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Declines By 7.9%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 on Tuesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.