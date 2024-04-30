Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Declines By 7.9%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 on Tuesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Featured Stories

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

