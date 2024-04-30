Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

