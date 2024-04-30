Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capgemini Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $49.70.
Capgemini Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capgemini
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.