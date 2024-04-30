China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,815,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 4,318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,926.0 days.

China Vanke Stock Up 18.1 %

China Vanke stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.