Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Faraday Copper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Faraday Copper stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 20,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,847. Faraday Copper has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

