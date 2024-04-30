Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $81.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Restaurant Brands International traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $77.03. Approximately 1,239,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,456,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

