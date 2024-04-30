Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Decreases By 13.3%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CLVSF stock remained flat at $20.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. CellaVision AB has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $23.75.
CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile
