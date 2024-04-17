Elastos (ELA) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $69.77 million and approximately $797,670.27 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,506,160 coins and its circulating supply is 22,003,673 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

