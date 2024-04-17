Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $391.40 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006011 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $391.40 million and $67.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.20 or 0.04865504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00053805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

