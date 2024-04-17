Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.79.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

