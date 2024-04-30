Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 22,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.98.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
