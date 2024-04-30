ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ATIF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 2,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,708. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 238.36% and a negative net margin of 1,153.75%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

