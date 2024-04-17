JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON JCH opened at GBX 692 ($8.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 67.67. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a one year low of GBX 622.98 ($7.76) and a one year high of GBX 706.92 ($8.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £399.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,537.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 672.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 663.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Fletcher acquired 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £498.76 ($620.89). Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

