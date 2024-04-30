Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 0.1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.98 and last traded at $165.93. Approximately 8,229,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,550,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,209 shares of company stock worth $36,711,144. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

