EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.29 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EPR Properties stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

