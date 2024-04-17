Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,486 shares of company stock worth $73,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.68% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

