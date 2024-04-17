Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

