Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 124,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 255,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The stock has a market cap of C$17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

