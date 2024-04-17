Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,060.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3,060.00 and last traded at $3,069.93, with a volume of 902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,108.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEB

Seaboard Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 75.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.