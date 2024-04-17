Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 963,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 770,059 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.61.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.