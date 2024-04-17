Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,363,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,317 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

