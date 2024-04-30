First Ascent Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,896,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 171,579 shares during the period.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,339. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

