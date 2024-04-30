First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,756. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

