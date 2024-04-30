First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 77,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.