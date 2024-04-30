Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 356.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 41,569 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.