Art de Finance (ADF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $172.53 Million

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a market cap of $76.31 million and $172.53 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 324% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,125,746 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.56426765 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $154,903,749.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.