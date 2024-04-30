CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 261,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CVS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 2,733,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.