Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,488,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 325,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

