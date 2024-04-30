McAdam LLC Sells 92 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 71,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 99,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 59,512 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day moving average of $220.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.