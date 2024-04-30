GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,321,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.35. 125,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $374.85 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

