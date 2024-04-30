GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nordson comprises about 1.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

