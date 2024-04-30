GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 146,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

