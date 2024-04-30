Islay Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 428,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

