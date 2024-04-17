PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.48

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.94. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

