Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $580.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

DPZ stock opened at $527.12 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $539.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

