Arch Capital Group’s (ACGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

