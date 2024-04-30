Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.22. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after buying an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

