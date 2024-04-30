iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

