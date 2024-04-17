Head-To-Head Review: NeueHealth (NEUE) & The Competition

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeueHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeueHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1116 2552 98 2.69

NeueHealth presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given NeueHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $80.60 billion $2.78 billion 8.68

NeueHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors 0.04% -1.59% -0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeueHealth competitors beat NeueHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.