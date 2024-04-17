Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

