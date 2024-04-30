LGL Partners LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 26,096,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,102,191. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

