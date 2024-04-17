HI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $176,431.02 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. HI has a market cap of $1.40 million and $176,431.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,685.36 or 0.99915906 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010660 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049955 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $170,156.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

