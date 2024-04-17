Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 1.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 528,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,034,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of research firms have commented on LUNR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $614.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

