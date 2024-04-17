Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of KBWR opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $56.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
